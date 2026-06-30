Gold recovers from early losses as traders reassess Fed rate outlook

Gold prices recovered from early losses to trade higher on Tuesday as investors reassessed the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical tensions and volatile crude oil prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery rose Rs 196, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 1,42,598 per 10 grams after opening in negative territory.

Market analysts said the precious metal initially came under pressure before recovering as investors weighed the implications of inflation trends, oil price movements and the US central bank's future monetary policy.