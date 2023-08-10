Gold window frame inspired ‘The Vista’ to feature in Air India’s new logo
The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system
As a major step forward in its Vihaan.AI, Tata Group-owned airline Air India today launched a fresh new brand identity and new aircraft livery that it believes represents the spirit of a dynamic new India.
The new logo for Air India called "The Vista," takes its cue from the top of a golden window frame and represents the airline's modern, future-focused stance. According to the London-based brand and design consultancy Futurebrands, the new look is a reinterpretation of the iconic Indian window shape previously used by Air India into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system, representing a "Window of Possibilities."
The new Air India livery and design has a chakra-inspired pattern with a colour scheme of deep red, aubergine, and gold. It also has a striking new custom-made font called "Air India Sans," which combines confidence and warmth to present Air India as high-end yet approachable.
Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said: “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”
Designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand, the iconic new brand identity combines Air India’s glorious past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future, creating a standout brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart. Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.
“Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Wilson said.
Air India has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion (based on published list prices), with deliveries of the new aircraft starting in November 2023. The transformation of Air India’s fleet has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircrafts this year.
A $400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircrafts commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity. By March 2024, 33 per cent of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will undergo a drastic makeover.
