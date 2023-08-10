Gold window frame inspired ‘The Vista’ to feature in Air India’s new logo

As a major step forward in its Vihaan.AI, Tata Group-owned airline Air India today launched a fresh new brand identity and new aircraft livery that it believes represents the spirit of a dynamic new India.

The new logo for Air India called "The Vista," takes its cue from the top of a golden window frame and represents the airline's modern, future-focused stance. According to the London-based brand and design consultancy Futurebrands, the new look is a reinterpretation of the iconic Indian window shape previously used by Air India into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system, representing a "Window of Possibilities."