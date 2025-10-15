Google, Adani to invest USD 15 billion in India’s largest AI hub in Andhra

In what marks its biggest-ever investment in India, global technology major Google on Tuesday announced a USD 15 billion commitment to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure hub in Andhra Pradesh. The mega project, which includes a gigawatt-scale data centre at Visakhapatnam, will be developed in partnership with the Adani Group and Bharti Airtel.

The AI hub, Google’s largest outside the United States, will feature a data centre powered entirely by renewable energy and supported by a new international subsea gateway and fibre-optic network.

The investment, to be rolled out over five years from 2026 to 2030, is expected to generate between 5,000 and 6,000 direct jobs and as many as 30,000 total employment opportunities across the state.

“This is the largest AI hub we are investing in anywhere in the world outside the US,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, during the signing ceremony.

The initiative is being executed in collaboration with AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, alongside telecom giant Bharti Airtel. The partners will jointly build the data and connectivity infrastructure required for the project, which will form a critical backbone for India’s growing AI ecosystem.