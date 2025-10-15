Google, Adani to invest USD 15 billion in India’s largest AI hub in Andhra
The project’s gigawatt-scale capacity is equivalent to nearly 50 per cent of Mumbai’s annual electricity consumption
In what marks its biggest-ever investment in India, global technology major Google on Tuesday announced a USD 15 billion commitment to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure hub in Andhra Pradesh. The mega project, which includes a gigawatt-scale data centre at Visakhapatnam, will be developed in partnership with the Adani Group and Bharti Airtel.
The AI hub, Google’s largest outside the United States, will feature a data centre powered entirely by renewable energy and supported by a new international subsea gateway and fibre-optic network.
The investment, to be rolled out over five years from 2026 to 2030, is expected to generate between 5,000 and 6,000 direct jobs and as many as 30,000 total employment opportunities across the state.
“This is the largest AI hub we are investing in anywhere in the world outside the US,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, during the signing ceremony.
The initiative is being executed in collaboration with AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, alongside telecom giant Bharti Airtel. The partners will jointly build the data and connectivity infrastructure required for the project, which will form a critical backbone for India’s growing AI ecosystem.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the facility will “house the TPU and GPU-based computing power needed for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference”. He added that the hub would drive innovation across key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and finance.
The project’s gigawatt-scale capacity, equivalent to nearly 50 per cent of Mumbai’s annual electricity consumption, will be sustained through green energy produced within Andhra Pradesh, with co-investments planned in new transmission lines, clean energy generation, and advanced energy storage systems.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the announcement as a milestone for India’s digital transformation, stating that the initiative “aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat.” In a post on X, he added, “It will democratise technology, boost our digital economy, and secure India’s place as a global technology leader.”
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai described the Visakhapatnam hub as a “landmark development”, combining compute capacity, subsea connectivity, and clean energy infrastructure to “accelerate AI innovation and drive growth across the country”.
State IT minister Nara Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh aims to host up to 6 GW of data centre capacity by 2030, with Google’s investment alone accounting for over USD 10 billion of that target. The state government has facilitated rapid clearances to support the rollout of the project.
Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also lauded the Andhra Pradesh administration for its proactive approach in enabling such large-scale investments.
India’s data centre market is forecast to exceed USD 100 billion by 2027, driven by rapid digital adoption and AI-led transformation. Global players including Amazon, Microsoft, and OpenAI are scaling up their cloud and AI infrastructure in the country.
Google’s investment, which is just below the Rs 1.08 lakh crore Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project in scale, underlines India’s strategic importance as a digital and AI powerhouse.
An independent analysis commissioned by Google estimates that the Visakhapatnam AI hub could generate USD 15 billion in additional economic activity in the United States over five years, owing to the technology and expertise involved in developing and operating the facility.
