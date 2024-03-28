Adani Group bolsters investment in Ambuja Cements; makes metal industry debut with copper smelter

In a flurry of strategic moves, the Adani Group showcased its financial muscle and diversified its portfolio. Industry observers were abuzz as the conglomerate infused a staggering Rs 6,661 crore into Ambuja Cements while simultaneously marking its foray into the metal industry with the debut of Kutch Copper.

The Adani Family, in a partial exercise of earlier issued convertible warrants, announced the infusion of an additional Rs 6,661 crore into Ambuja Cements, solidifying its position within the company. This infusion elevates the family's stake in Ambuja Cements to an imposing 66.7 per cent. The company said the move underscored the family’s commitment to bolster the prospects and potential of the cement vertical, signalling confidence in its growth trajectory.

In a separate announcement, Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, unveiled its maiden venture into the metal industry with the commissioning of its greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra. The dispatch of the first batch of cathodes to customers marked a significant milestone for the Adani Group.

The investment, totalling nearly $1.2 billion, aims to establish a state-of-the-art copper smelter with a capacity of 0.5 MTPA in the initial phase, positioning Kutch Copper as a leader in the global market. Upon completion of the second phase, the company anticipates becoming the world's largest single-location custom smelter with 1 MTPA capacity.