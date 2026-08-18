Google plans to shift all Pixel production out of China by 2027

Google is reportedly preparing to move the entire production of its Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds out of China by 2027 as it diversifies its supply chain amid continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The US technology company has expanded its manufacturing capacity in India and Vietnam over recent years and believes it can complete the transition next year, according to a Nikkei Asia report citing people familiar with the plans.

China continues to account for a sizeable portion of Google’s hardware production. However, the company’s successful development and manufacture of premium Pixel smartphones in Vietnam this year has reportedly strengthened its confidence in shifting the remaining operations.

Producing advanced smartphones involves greater technical complexity than manufacturing devices such as smartwatches and wireless earbuds. Successfully transferring Pixel smartphone production would therefore represent a significant step in Google’s supply-chain strategy.

If the move is completed, Google would become the second leading global smartphone company after Samsung to transfer all its handset production away from China, the report said.