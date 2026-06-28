Google limits Meta’s Gemini AI access amid computing capacity crunch

Google has reportedly imposed limits on Meta's access to its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models after the Facebook parent sought more computing capacity than the tech giant could provide, exposing the growing strain on AI infrastructure across the industry.

According to a Financial Times report, the restrictions, which took effect around March, prevented Google from meeting Meta's full demand for AI computing power, disrupting and delaying several of the social media company's internal AI projects.

Meta is among the biggest customers of Google's AI services, and its heavy reliance on Gemini models made it particularly vulnerable to the capacity shortfall, the report said.

The constraints have also prompted Meta to urge employees to use AI resources more efficiently by reducing the consumption of AI tokens — the units used to measure usage of generative AI models.