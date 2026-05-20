Meta Platforms begins layoffs affecting 8,000 employees amid AI restructuring

Meta Platforms on Wednesday began laying off nearly 8,000 employees as part of a sweeping global restructuring exercise aimed at accelerating the company’s transition toward artificial intelligence-driven operations, according to multiple reports.

The Facebook-parent company has reportedly started issuing layoff notices in phased waves, with the downsizing and internal role reshuffling expected to impact around 10 per cent of its global workforce.

At the same time, Meta is said to be redeploying nearly 7,000 employees into newly created AI-focused positions as it reorganises teams around what executives describe as “AI-native” structures.

In an internal memo circulated to employees, Meta’s Human Resources chief Janelle Gale said several departments were being redesigned to operate with flatter hierarchies, leaner teams and faster decision-making processes centred on AI integration.