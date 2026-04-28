Google Wallet to support Aadhaar-based digital identity in India
New feature allows users to store verifiable credentials and share limited data securely across services
Google has announced that users in India can now store Aadhaar-based verifiable credentials in Google Wallet, enabling secure and convenient identity verification for a range of everyday services.
The feature, developed in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows individuals to confirm their identity directly from their devices without relying on physical documents. It is designed with privacy safeguards such as selective disclosure, ensuring that only the necessary information is shared when required.
According to the company, the new capability can be used for purposes such as age verification at entertainment venues and facilitating trusted interactions across digital platforms. Early partners include PVR INOX for age checks and rewards, BharatMatrimony for verified profiles, and Atlys for simplifying international visa applications.
Additional collaborations are expected, with Mygate planning to use the system for verifying delivery and service personnel, and Snabbit exploring its use for trust-based checks within the gig economy.
Google said security, privacy and interoperability are central to the rollout, with the technology aligned to global standards for digital identity.
The company also highlighted similar developments in other markets, noting that users in countries such as Singapore, Taiwan and Brazil can now create digital ID passes linked to passport data and store them in Google Wallet for both online and in-person verification.
Digital identification tools are increasingly being positioned as a simpler alternative to physical documents, offering quick access and improved convenience.
Separately, Google said it has expanded its AI-powered Search Live feature worldwide, allowing users to engage in real-time, voice- and camera-based interactions. The update is supported by its latest model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which the company says enables more natural and multilingual conversations.
With IANS inputs