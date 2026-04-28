Google Wallet to support Aadhaar-based digital identity in India

Google has announced that users in India can now store Aadhaar-based verifiable credentials in Google Wallet, enabling secure and convenient identity verification for a range of everyday services.

The feature, developed in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows individuals to confirm their identity directly from their devices without relying on physical documents. It is designed with privacy safeguards such as selective disclosure, ensuring that only the necessary information is shared when required.

According to the company, the new capability can be used for purposes such as age verification at entertainment venues and facilitating trusted interactions across digital platforms. Early partners include PVR INOX for age checks and rewards, BharatMatrimony for verified profiles, and Atlys for simplifying international visa applications.