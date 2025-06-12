Google offers buyouts to more workers amid AI-driven tech upheaval

Google has offered buyouts to another swath of its workforce across several key divisions in a fresh round of cost cutting coming ahead of a court decision that could order a breakup of its Internet empire. The Mountain View, California, company confirmed the streamlining that was reported by several news outlets.

It is not clear how many employees are affected, but the offers were made to staff in Google's search, advertising, research and engineering units, according to The Wall Street Journal. Google employs most of the nearly 1,86,000 workers on the worldwide payroll of its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

"Earlier this year, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit programme with severance for US-based Googlers, and several more are now offering the programme to support our important work ahead," a Google spokesperson, Courtenay Mencini, said in a statement.

"A number of teams are also asking remote employees who live near an office to return to a hybrid work schedule in order to bring folks more together in-person," Mencini said.

Google is offering the buyouts while awaiting a federal judge to determine its fate after its ubiquitous search engine was declared an illegal monopoly as part of nearly five-year-old case by the US Justice Department. The company is also awaiting remedy action in another antitrust case involving its digital ad network.