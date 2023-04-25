Meta, Google top executives rake in big bonuses amid company-wide layoffs

"Why did the entire executive team get EE/GE ratings (top-tier performance reviews at Meta) when they are also directly responsible for the choices that led to us needing to lay off 20+ per cent of the company? Where is the accountability?" one employee asked Zuckerberg, according to The Wall Street Journal.



C-suite executives received bonuses based on individual performance calculations, with the target percentage being 75 per cent.



Zuckerberg allegedly told employees that some of the executives had stepped into new roles and "taken on expanded scopes".