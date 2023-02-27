Twitter layoff spree: Musk fires nearly 200 employees,10 per cent of its workforce
In its latest round of layoffs, Twitter has let go of another 200 employees, comprising 10 per cent of its workforce, a New York Times report states.
In what is at least the eighth such round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform in October last year, the workforce has been reduced down to 2,300 employees now.
Employees have been fired across departments, including technical support, engineering, product, data science, support, and subscription.
The NYT and other sources have reported that as per usual, some employees received emails late on Saturday night that they were being let go of; some employees tweeted about their job-loss as well.
Among those fired was Esther Crawford, a Twitter Blue executive, the site's subscription service, Platformer's Zoe Schiffer confirmed via a tweet Sunday.
In the days after Musk's takeover of Twitter last year, Crawford notably tweeted that employees sometimes will have to #SleepWhereYouWork in order to meet deadlines at the Twitter office.
Other employees also reported that they received no prior communication on their layoff, and were simply logged out of the system.
Marcin Kadluczka, was one such employee who worked as ads monetisation manager at Musk’s ‘Twitter 2.0’.
Similar to Crawford, Kadluczka took a dig at Musk and tweeted that he believes Twitter can improve ads in 2 or 3 months, but not necessarily in a week.
Musk began the mass-layoffs in the very first week of his $44 billion acquisition, citing revenue loss and an attempt to curb expenditure; although the exact figures are yet to be ascertained, sources state that he has let go of over 4,000 employees.