Twitter layoff spree: Musk fires nearly 200 employees,10 per cent of its workforce

In its latest round of layoffs, Twitter has let go of another 200 employees, comprising 10 per cent of its workforce, a New York Times report states.

In what is at least the eighth such round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform in October last year, the workforce has been reduced down to 2,300 employees now.

Employees have been fired across departments, including technical support, engineering, product, data science, support, and subscription.

The NYT and other sources have reported that as per usual, some employees received emails late on Saturday night that they were being let go of; some employees tweeted about their job-loss as well.

Among those fired was Esther Crawford, a Twitter Blue executive, the site's subscription service, Platformer's Zoe Schiffer confirmed via a tweet Sunday.