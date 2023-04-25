Disney kicks off layoffs, 4K employees to be impacted

"This is a time of transition for Disney, and these changes affect everyone, whether or not your role is impacted. We are committed to supporting you through this period and encourage you to reach out to your leader or HR partner with any questions or for guidance, as needed," said the company.



In February, the entertainment giant announced to lay off 7,000 employees to cut costs.



"I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide and I am mindful of the personal impact of these changes," said its CEO Bob Iger.