Government extends OALP-X bid deadline to May 2026 for fourth time

The government has extended the deadline for submitting bids under India’s largest oil and gas acreage offering for a fourth time, giving prospective investors an additional three months to participate, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) has said.

The Hindu reported that according to a notice on the DGH website, the bid submission deadline for the 10th round of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-X) has now been pushed to 29 May 2026. No official reason was provided for the extension, though industry sources said it was intended to allow companies more time to assess newly liberalised rules introduced after the passage of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

Launched in February during India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, OALP-X was originally scheduled to close at the end of July. The deadline was subsequently extended to 31 October, then to 31 December 2025, and later to 18 February 2026, before the latest extension was announced.

In contrast, the bid deadline for the fourth round of Discovered Small Fields (DSF) and the special coal-bed methane (CBM) round remains unchanged at 18 February 2026.

Under OALP-X, a total of 25 blocks covering nearly 192,000 square kilometres have been offered for exploration and production of oil and gas. The acreage includes six onshore blocks, six shallow-water areas, one deepwater block and 12 ultra-deepwater blocks spread across 13 sedimentary basins.

The round also features four blocks in the Andaman basin, covering more than 47,000 sq km. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has previously said the basin could potentially hold reserves larger than those discovered in Guyana, one of the world’s most prominent recent exploration successes.