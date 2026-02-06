India’s Russian oil imports fall to three-year low as energy mix diversifies

India’s crude oil imports from Russia fell to a 38-month low in December 2025, signalling a significant shift in the country’s energy sourcing as Russian oil accounted for less than a quarter of total imports for the first time in three years.

According to an analysis of the latest trade data, India imported Russian crude worth $2.7 billion in December, a decline of 15 per cent compared with the same month in 2024 and more than 27 per cent lower than the $3.7 billion recorded in November 2025. As a result, Russia’s share of India’s overall oil imports dropped to 24.9 per cent, down from 34 per cent just a month earlier.

The Hindu reported that in volume terms, India imported 5.8 million tonnes of Russian crude in December, the lowest level since February 2025, reinforcing the trend of reduced dependence on its largest supplier of the past few years.