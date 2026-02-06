India’s Russian oil imports fall to three-year low as energy mix diversifies
December figures show sharp drop in Moscow’s share amid higher US supplies and wider sourcing
India’s crude oil imports from Russia fell to a 38-month low in December 2025, signalling a significant shift in the country’s energy sourcing as Russian oil accounted for less than a quarter of total imports for the first time in three years.
According to an analysis of the latest trade data, India imported Russian crude worth $2.7 billion in December, a decline of 15 per cent compared with the same month in 2024 and more than 27 per cent lower than the $3.7 billion recorded in November 2025. As a result, Russia’s share of India’s overall oil imports dropped to 24.9 per cent, down from 34 per cent just a month earlier.
The Hindu reported that in volume terms, India imported 5.8 million tonnes of Russian crude in December, the lowest level since February 2025, reinforcing the trend of reduced dependence on its largest supplier of the past few years.
The figures come amid claims by US President Donald Trump and members of his administration that India would curtail purchases of Russian oil in return for Washington lowering tariffs on Indian exports. New Delhi has neither confirmed nor denied those assertions, instead reiterating that its energy procurement strategy is guided by market conditions and changing global circumstances.
At the same time, imports of crude oil from the United States showed a marked increase on an annual basis. India bought $569.3 million worth of US crude in December 2025, nearly 31 per cent higher than in December the previous year. In volume terms, imports rose to 1.1 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 58 per cent.
Month-on-month figures, however, showed a decline in US oil imports compared with November, when purchases had surged to a seven-month high. Analysts said the December drop reflected normal fluctuations rather than a reversal of the broader trend.
Overall, the data points to a more diversified import strategy. In December 2025, India sourced crude oil from 19 countries, up from 16 a year earlier. Of these, 10 suppliers increased their share in India’s oil basket, while nine saw their shares decline.
The shift underscores India’s efforts to balance energy security with price considerations and geopolitical risks, as it adjusts its import mix in response to evolving international dynamics.
With agency inputs
