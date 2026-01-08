Trump backs sanctions bill proposing steep tariffs on buyers of Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has endorsed a bipartisan sanctions bill that could impose punitive tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil, a move aimed at squeezing Moscow’s revenues and increasing pressure on its trading partners, including India, China and Brazil.

The backing was confirmed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who said the proposed legislation would give the White House “tremendous leverage” to discourage countries from buying discounted Russian energy that, he argued, was helping to finance the war in Ukraine.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Graham said Trump had given the green light to the Russia sanctions bill following a meeting at the White House. The legislation has been co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and several others, reflecting broad bipartisan support.

According to Graham, the bill is designed to allow the US president to impose secondary tariffs and sanctions on countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas. He said it was timely, claiming Ukraine was making concessions in pursuit of peace while Russian President Vladimir Putin continued military operations.

The proposed law, titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, would allow tariffs of up to 500 per cent on the secondary purchase or resale of Russian oil. Graham said nearly all members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had signed on as co-sponsors, and he expressed hope that the bill could be put to a vote as early as next week.