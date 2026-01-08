US seizes Russian-flagged tanker linked to Venezuelan oil, Moscow protests

US special forces have seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic after a prolonged pursuit, prompting a strong protest from Moscow and raising fresh tensions over Washington’s enforcement of sanctions on Venezuelan oil shipments.

The US military’s European Command said the tanker, Marinera — previously known as Bella-1 — was taken into custody on Wednesday for breaching US sanctions. Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said the action underscored that Washington’s blockade on illicit Venezuelan oil exports remained in force worldwide.

According to US officials, the vessel is part of a so-called “shadow fleet” used to transport oil for sanctioned states including Venezuela, Russia and Iran. The tanker had evaded earlier efforts by the US Coast Guard to board it and had slipped through a US maritime blockade targeting vessels linked to Venezuela.

Russian state media reported that American forces boarded the tanker from a helicopter, publishing images of the aircraft hovering above the ship. An earlier attempt to seize the vessel during stormy conditions had failed, according to unnamed sources cited by Russian broadcasters.

The tanker had been tracked by US forces since last month and was intercepted as it neared Iceland’s exclusive economic zone, shipping data showed. While a Russian submarine and a warship were reportedly operating in the area at the time, there were no indications of a direct confrontation between US and Russian forces.

Russia’s Transport Ministry condemned the seizure, arguing it violated international maritime law. Citing the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the ministry said freedom of navigation applied on the high seas and that no state had the right to use force against a vessel registered under another country’s flag. It added that contact with the tanker was lost after US naval forces boarded it in international waters, beyond any state’s territorial limits.