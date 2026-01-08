Marco Rubio outlines three-phase US plan for Venezuela, no early elections

Under Washington’s gaze, Venezuela is being steered toward an uncertain horizon through a carefully sequenced American blueprint — one that privileges patience over haste and leverage over ballots.

Unveiling what he described as a three-act roadmap — stabilisation, recovery and transition — US secretary of state Marco Rubio made clear that the Trump administration sees its role in Venezuela not as a brief intervention, but as a long, shaping presence. Elections, he signalled, lie somewhere far down the road, not around the next bend.

The opening act, Rubio said, is about holding the centre. With Nicolás Maduro removed, the immediate priority is to prevent the country from slipping into chaos. At the heart of this effort is Washington’s grip on Venezuela’s oil lifeline, enforced through sanctions and a naval quarantine. This control, Rubio argued, gives the United States its strongest leverage yet over the country’s interim authorities.