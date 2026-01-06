Cuba braces for fallout as US action in Venezuela upends decades-old alliance

Cuba has emerged as one of the countries most affected by the upheaval in Venezuela following the removal of President Nicolás Maduro, with officials in Havana warning that the US operation in Caracas threatens to unravel a political and economic partnership that has shaped the Caribbean for more than two decades.

Since the late 1990s, Cuba and Venezuela have shared a close ideological and strategic alliance rooted in state-led socialism.

The relationship was cemented in 1999, when Venezuelan presidential candidate Hugo Chávez met Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Havana, beginning a partnership under which Venezuelan crude oil flowed to the communist-run island in exchange for Cuban doctors, medics and technical personnel.

After the deaths of Chávez and Castro, Maduro — widely seen as having been politically trained and advised in Cuba — became Chávez’s chosen successor, a decision viewed in Havana as essential to preserving continuity in both the Venezuelan and Cuban revolutions. His forcible removal from power by US special forces has now cast doubt over the future of that alliance.

Havana condemns raid, declares mourning

The Cuban government has strongly denounced the US action in Venezuela as illegal and announced two days of national mourning for 32 Cuban nationals it says were killed during the operation. Cuban officials said the deaths underlined a long-suspected reality: that Maduro’s personal security detail was largely composed of Cuban bodyguards, and that Cuban nationals were embedded in parts of Venezuela’s intelligence and military structures.

While Havana has historically denied maintaining active soldiers or security agents in Venezuela, former political prisoners in the country have repeatedly claimed they were interrogated by officials with Cuban accents during their detention.

Behind the public declarations of solidarity, however, differences have surfaced within Venezuela’s political establishment over the years. Officials close to Havana have been accused by rivals of allowing an increasingly unequal relationship, with critics arguing that Venezuela now receives little in return for its energy support.

Venezuela is believed to have supplied around 35,000 barrels of oil a day to Cuba — a figure that dwarfs contributions from Havana’s other energy partners, including Russia and Mexico.

Energy crisis fears in Cuba

The prospect that this oil flow could be curtailed under Venezuela’s new leadership has heightened anxiety in Cuba, which is already grappling with its worst economic crisis since the Cold War. The Trump administration’s recent policy of seizing sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers has begun to aggravate fuel shortages on the island, worsening an electricity crisis that has seen rolling blackouts for months.

Cuba has faced prolonged power cuts, disrupted food supplies and mounting public health challenges. Officials and medical workers report a recent surge in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever and chikungunya, with the healthcare system — once a flagship of the Cuban revolution — struggling to cope.