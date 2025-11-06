India to cut direct Russian oil imports after new US sanctions on Rosneft, Lukoil

India’s refiners are set to sharply reduce direct imports of Russian crude from late November following new US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil that come into force on 21 November. Analysts say companies accounting for more than half of India’s Russian crude intake are preparing to comply with the restrictions, signalling a significant reshaping of the country’s oil procurement pattern.

Maritime intelligence firm Kpler expects Russian arrivals to India to fall steeply in December, with a gradual recovery through early 2026 via intermediaries and alternative trading routes.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the country’s largest importer of Russian oil and a long-term buyer of Rosneft cargoes, will halt direct purchases. State-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd — a joint venture between Lakshmi Mittal’s Mittal Energy and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd — have also announced they will suspend future Russian cargoes.

Together, the three refiners accounted for more than half of the 1.8 million barrels per day (mbd) of Russian crude imported in the first half of 2025.

Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery, partly owned by Rosneft and already under EU sanctions, is expected to continue taking Russian crude without major changes to its procurement mix.

Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst (refining & modelling) at Kpler, said Russia remained India’s top crude supplier in October, ahead of Iraq and Saudi Arabia. He noted that Russian shipments had begun to decline after 21 October as refiners adjusted their exposure to OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control)-linked risks.