Government weighs MDR on select UPI payments to support ecosystem

The government is considering reintroducing the merchant discount rate (MDR) on certain high-value UPI transactions or adopting a tiered incentive system to reduce its financial support for the digital payments ecosystem gradually.

In its response to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, the Department of Financial Services said it was assessing both options to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Unified Payments Interface while limiting the burden on the public exchequer.

One proposal involves restoring MDR for transactions or merchants above a specified threshold. The other would introduce incentives at different levels and phase out government support over the next few years.

In a report tabled on Wednesday, the parliamentary panel noted that the government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore to promote UPI payments and compensate the industry for revenue lost under the zero-MDR framework.

However, the committee said the allocation was far below the digital payments industry’s estimated annual operating cost of Rs 20,700 crore. It warned that insufficient compensation could constrain investment in cybersecurity, fraud prevention and payment network infrastructure.