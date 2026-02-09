New EPFO app to enable EPF withdrawals via UPI from April

Subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon be able to withdraw their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) directly into their bank accounts using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), with a newly designed mobile application scheduled to be launched in April, a senior government source said.

According to the source, the Labour Ministry is working on a system under which a certain proportion of EPF savings will be frozen, while a substantial portion will be made available for withdrawal through bank accounts using the UPI payment gateway.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is set to roll out a dedicated mobile application that will allow members to withdraw EPF money using UPI, in addition to accessing services such as checking passbook balances and account details.

At present, EPFO subscribers access their accounts and services either through the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal or the UMANG application. The source said these platforms will continue to remain operational, while the new mobile app is expected to further improve ease of access and speed of service delivery for EPFO members.

Under the proposed system, subscribers will be able to view the portion of their EPF balance that is eligible for withdrawal and transfer to their bank accounts linked with EPFO. Transactions will be completed using the member’s linked UPI PIN, which the source said would ensure secure and seamless transfer of funds.

The source added that EPFO is currently conducting trial runs using 100 dummy accounts to test the system, identify technical issues and improve overall efficiency before the public rollout.