Govt asks Apple, Google to remove BAT-BMS app over e-rickshaw security fears
Chinese app, developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology, is designed as a companion app for Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries
The Centre has asked Google and Apple to remove the Chinese BAT-BMS mobile application from their app stores after concerns emerged that it could be used to remotely interfere with the battery systems of e-rickshaws and other low-cost electric vehicles.
Sources said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had directed the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to take down the application after videos circulated on social media allegedly showed people connecting to nearby e-rickshaws through Bluetooth and switching off their battery systems while the vehicles were in motion.
The alleged misuse has raised serious concerns over passenger safety as well as the security of battery management systems used in electric vehicles. According to sources, the ministry took cognisance of the matter after the videos went viral and has initiated action to limit public access to the application.
The government is also examining the broader cybersecurity implications of such vulnerabilities and assessing whether additional safeguards are needed for connected battery systems used in electric vehicles.
BAT-BMS, developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology, is designed as a companion app for Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. It allows users to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, current, temperature, charging cycles and battery health, and also includes controls related to battery discharge.
Officials are concerned that many battery management systems used in e-rickshaws and electric two-wheelers in India are shipped without password protection or continue to operate with factory-default credentials. In such cases, anyone within Bluetooth range — typically around 10 to 15 metres — could potentially pair with the battery system without the owner’s knowledge and, in some instances, disconnect power remotely.
The issue has also drawn the attention of the Delhi government. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh has said the matter was brought to his notice by members of the public, even though the department had not received any formal written complaint. He said the Transport Department had been asked to verify the authenticity of the BAT-BMS application and examine the claims surrounding its use.
The episode has renewed concerns over the cybersecurity preparedness of India’s rapidly expanding electric mobility ecosystem, particularly in the low-cost segment where connected battery systems are increasingly common, but security protocols may be weak or inconsistently implemented.
With IANS inputs