Govt asks Apple, Google to remove BAT-BMS app over e-rickshaw security fears

The Centre has asked Google and Apple to remove the Chinese BAT-BMS mobile application from their app stores after concerns emerged that it could be used to remotely interfere with the battery systems of e-rickshaws and other low-cost electric vehicles.

Sources said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had directed the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to take down the application after videos circulated on social media allegedly showed people connecting to nearby e-rickshaws through Bluetooth and switching off their battery systems while the vehicles were in motion.

The alleged misuse has raised serious concerns over passenger safety as well as the security of battery management systems used in electric vehicles. According to sources, the ministry took cognisance of the matter after the videos went viral and has initiated action to limit public access to the application.

The government is also examining the broader cybersecurity implications of such vulnerabilities and assessing whether additional safeguards are needed for connected battery systems used in electric vehicles.