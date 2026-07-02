After WhatsApp, Centre sends notices to Telegram, Signal over username feature

The Centre has widened its scrutiny of username-based messaging features by issuing notices to Telegram and Signal, asking how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation, a day after directing WhatsApp to halt the rollout of its proposed username feature.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Telegram why it should be allowed to continue offering the username feature and sought details from both Telegram and Signal on the safeguards they have in place to prevent misuse.

The move follows Wednesday's notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp, in which the government expressed concern that the proposed username feature could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks.

The Centre had also directed WhatsApp not to roll out the feature until consultations with the government are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

Sources said the government has now extended the same scrutiny to messaging platforms that already offer usernames.

The notices seek details on how Telegram and Signal verify identities, prevent impersonation and protect users from fraud enabled through username-based communication.