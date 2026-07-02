After WhatsApp, Centre sends notices to Telegram, Signal over username feature
IT Ministry seeks details on safeguards against fraud and impersonation after asking WhatsApp to pause rollout of its proposed username feature
The Centre has widened its scrutiny of username-based messaging features by issuing notices to Telegram and Signal, asking how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation, a day after directing WhatsApp to halt the rollout of its proposed username feature.
According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Telegram why it should be allowed to continue offering the username feature and sought details from both Telegram and Signal on the safeguards they have in place to prevent misuse.
The move follows Wednesday's notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp, in which the government expressed concern that the proposed username feature could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks.
The Centre had also directed WhatsApp not to roll out the feature until consultations with the government are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".
Sources said the government has now extended the same scrutiny to messaging platforms that already offer usernames.
The notices seek details on how Telegram and Signal verify identities, prevent impersonation and protect users from fraud enabled through username-based communication.
In its notice to WhatsApp, the government had warned that allowing users to contact others through usernames instead of phone numbers could create new avenues for cybercriminals to impersonate government agencies, businesses and public figures.
Meta was asked to explain why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and the rules governing significant social media intermediaries.
The government also reminded WhatsApp that, as a significant social media intermediary, it is required to comply with due diligence obligations under the IT Act.
WhatsApp defended the proposed feature on Wednesday, saying it incorporates multiple safeguards against scams and impersonation, including reserved usernames for public figures and government entities, optional username keys and monitoring of reports and account blocks.
India is WhatsApp's largest market, with more than 500 million users, substantially exceeding Telegram's user base in the country.
Telegram has also faced regulatory action in recent weeks over concerns relating to fraud, impersonation and the circulation of sensitive content.
Last month, the government temporarily blocked Telegram and its associated web services until 22 June, citing the platform's failure to curb the circulation of leaked and fake National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination papers, misleading content and other fraudulent activities linked to the medical entrance examination.
The platform resumed operations in India after the week-long ban expired.