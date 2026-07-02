Explained: WhatsApp's defends username feature as govt flags fraud, impersonation concerns

Meta-owned WhatsApp has issued a detailed explanation of its upcoming username feature, outlining a series of safeguards aimed at preventing impersonation, fraud and unwanted contact as the Centre scrutinises the proposal over security concerns.

The FAQs were released after the government sent a notice to Meta, asking the company not to roll out the feature until consultations are completed "to the satisfaction of the government". The Centre has expressed concerns that usernames resembling those of public figures, businesses or government agencies could be misused for impersonation and financial fraud.

The new feature will allow users to create unique usernames and connect with others on WhatsApp without sharing their phone numbers. According to the company, the feature is intended to enhance user privacy while retaining existing protections against spam and abuse.

Usernames to remain optional

WhatsApp clarified that creating a username will not be mandatory. Users who prefer to continue using the platform through their phone numbers can do so without any changes.

The company also said usernames will not function like searchable social media handles. Similar to phone numbers on WhatsApp today, strangers will not be able to search for users simply by entering a username.

To provide an additional layer of protection, WhatsApp is introducing a "username key". If enabled, anyone trying to contact a user through their username will need to know both the username and the accompanying key. Users will also be able to reset the key whenever they wish to stop new contacts from reaching them through their username.

Reserved names and account verification

One of the principal concerns surrounding the feature has been the possibility of scammers creating usernames resembling those of prominent personalities, government departments or businesses.

WhatsApp said it has reserved well-known names, including those of public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts. These usernames, along with variations of them, can only be claimed by their legitimate owners.

The company also said users who want to use the same username across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook can do so by linking their Meta accounts. This, it said, serves as an additional verification mechanism to establish legitimate ownership. Users will be free to unlink their accounts after claiming the username if they choose.