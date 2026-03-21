Govt asks WhatsApp to tighten safeguards against ‘digital arrest’ scams

The Centre has asked WhatsApp to implement a series of enhanced safety measures, including blocking device IDs and strengthening detection systems, to curb the growing menace of “digital arrest” scams, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The directions were issued by a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted by the Union Home Ministry, which held discussions with representatives of the Meta-owned messaging platform earlier this month.

Officials said WhatsApp has agreed to several of the proposed measures and has begun work on implementing some of them.

Key safeguards proposed

According to officials, the platform has been asked to explore blocking device IDs involved in scam activities to prevent repeat offenders from creating new accounts.

Other measures include introducing safety features similar to Skype, such as displaying more information about callers, issuing alerts for suspicious accounts, and improving detection of scam networks.

The IDC has also asked WhatsApp to strengthen its systems to detect and block harmful APK files, commonly used in Android devices to spread malicious software.

Additionally, the platform has been directed to expand its AI and machine learning tools to identify impersonation, misuse of official logos and AI-generated or synthetic content.

“Based on the deliberations, the platform agreed to several commitments aimed at improving user security and aiding law enforcement investigations,” a senior government official said.