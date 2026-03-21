Govt asks WhatsApp to tighten safeguards against ‘digital arrest’ scams
Platform to block device IDs, detect harmful APKs and add Skype-like safety features
The Centre has asked WhatsApp to implement a series of enhanced safety measures, including blocking device IDs and strengthening detection systems, to curb the growing menace of “digital arrest” scams, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The directions were issued by a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted by the Union Home Ministry, which held discussions with representatives of the Meta-owned messaging platform earlier this month.
Officials said WhatsApp has agreed to several of the proposed measures and has begun work on implementing some of them.
Key safeguards proposed
According to officials, the platform has been asked to explore blocking device IDs involved in scam activities to prevent repeat offenders from creating new accounts.
Other measures include introducing safety features similar to Skype, such as displaying more information about callers, issuing alerts for suspicious accounts, and improving detection of scam networks.
The IDC has also asked WhatsApp to strengthen its systems to detect and block harmful APK files, commonly used in Android devices to spread malicious software.
Additionally, the platform has been directed to expand its AI and machine learning tools to identify impersonation, misuse of official logos and AI-generated or synthetic content.
“Based on the deliberations, the platform agreed to several commitments aimed at improving user security and aiding law enforcement investigations,” a senior government official said.
Also Read: Who owns/controls our digital identities?
Focus on impersonation and fraud
Officials said WhatsApp has already deployed tools to detect misuse of logos of agencies such as Delhi Police, Mumbai Police, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), using media-matching systems to flag impersonation.
The platform has also been asked to retain data from deleted accounts for at least 180 days, as required under IT Rules, 2021, to assist investigations.
Further, it must submit proposals within 30 days for new safety features and within 45 days for device ID blocking mechanisms.
SIM binding and compliance push
Separately, WhatsApp has been directed to implement SIM binding, a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requirement that links accounts to active SIM cards to improve traceability.
Officials said the company has indicated it will comply within four to six months and submit an action taken report.
“This measure… effectively eliminates anonymous or multi-device usage,” an official said.
Rising scam threat
Digital arrest scams typically involve fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials through video calls and coercing victims into transferring money under the threat of arrest.
According to official data cited in investigations, over 1.23 lakh cases involving about Rs 1,935 crore were recorded in 2024, with total losses estimated at nearly Rs 3,000 crore.
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, expressing concern over the scale of such fraud.
The government has been tightening oversight of digital platforms amid rising cybercrime and misuse of communication tools.
Officials said WhatsApp has also committed to enhancing cooperation with investigative agencies and complying with updated IT Rules, including provisions related to identification of AI-generated content.
The Union Home Ministry and Meta did not officially comment on the development.
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