SC slams WhatsApp, Meta over privacy policy; interim order on Feb 9

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday came down heavily on Meta Platforms Inc and its messaging platform WhatsApp while hearing their appeals against a penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India over the 2021 privacy policy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi said it would pass an interim order on 9 February and directed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology be impleaded as a party to the proceedings.

The bench was hearing appeals filed by Meta and WhatsApp against a judgment of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal which upheld the CCI’s findings that WhatsApp had abused its dominant position through its privacy policy, though it granted limited relief relating to advertising-related data sharing.

“You cannot play with the right to privacy of citizens of this country in the name of data sharing,” the Chief Justice observed, warning the companies that the court would not permit any sharing of user data without adequate safeguards.