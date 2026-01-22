Bangladesh polls: TikTok, Facebook, YouTube emerge as key battlegrounds

A pulsating song, rich with rural imagery and rhythmic urgency, has swept across Bangladesh’s social media feeds, its lyrics seemingly nostalgic but its message unmistakably political.

“The days of the boat, the sheaf of paddy and the plough have ended; the scales will now build Bangladesh,” the song proclaims — a pointed rejection of the symbols of parties that have long dominated the country’s politics.

Behind the viral tune lies an unmistakable allegiance: support for Jamaat-e-Islami, whose election symbol is the scales. The boat represents the Awami League of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, toppled by a student-led uprising in August 2024; the sheaf of paddy belongs to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP); and the plough to the Jatiya Party, a former Awami League ally.

As Bangladesh heads towards elections on 12 February — widely seen as a straight contest between the BNP and a Jamaat-led alliance — political battle lines have been drawn not just on the streets but across TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, the Al Jazeera reported.