India withdraws diplomats’ families from Bangladesh amid security concerns
Move comes ahead of parliamentary elections and follows warnings over extremist activity
India has decided to withdraw the families of its diplomats and officials posted in Bangladesh, citing security concerns as the country approaches parliamentary elections.
Official sources in New Delhi said on Tuesday that, as a precautionary measure, dependants of Indian personnel serving at the high commission and other diplomatic posts in Bangladesh had been advised to return to India. The decision was taken in light of the prevailing security situation, they said.
India’s high commission in Dhaka, along with its consulates in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet, will continue to operate as normal. Officials did not specify when the families would leave or how long the arrangement would remain in place.
It is understood that Bangladesh has now been designated a “non-family” posting for Indian diplomats and officials, reflecting heightened safety concerns linked to the growing activity of extremist groups. Pakistan is the only other neighbouring country currently classified by India as a non-family destination.
The move comes just weeks before Bangladesh is due to hold parliamentary elections, a period that has raised fears of political instability and unrest.
Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained since an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took office following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s administration in August 2024. India has repeatedly voiced concern over the security situation in Bangladesh, including reports of attacks on minority communities, particularly Hindus.
While Indian officials stressed that diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh remains ongoing, the withdrawal of families underscores New Delhi’s unease about the evolving security environment in the country.
With PTI inputs