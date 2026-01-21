India withdraws diplomats’ families from Bangladesh amid security concerns

India has decided to withdraw the families of its diplomats and officials posted in Bangladesh, citing security concerns as the country approaches parliamentary elections.

Official sources in New Delhi said on Tuesday that, as a precautionary measure, dependants of Indian personnel serving at the high commission and other diplomatic posts in Bangladesh had been advised to return to India. The decision was taken in light of the prevailing security situation, they said.

India’s high commission in Dhaka, along with its consulates in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet, will continue to operate as normal. Officials did not specify when the families would leave or how long the arrangement would remain in place.