Bangladesh: Rising anti-India sentiment poses fresh challenge to New Delhi

The assassination of Osman Hadi, a prominent critic of India’s influence in Bangladesh, has sparked a surge of anti-India sentiment across the country, presenting a fresh diplomatic challenge for New Delhi. Hadi, who was preparing to contest the February 2026 national assembly elections as an independent, was gunned down on 12 December 2025 in Dhaka. His killing has not only destabilised Bangladesh’s interim government but also intensified nationalist backlash against India’s perceived interference.

Hadi’s funeral was attended among others by the chief adviser of the interim government Mohammad Yunus. At a public meeting that followed, Inquilab Mancha, of which Hadi was the spokesperson, warned the interim government that it had 24 hours to arrest the killers or to tell the nation about the progress made since Hadi was shot in the head in Dhaka by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

Hadi was going to contest as an independent candidate from Dhaka and several observers in Bangladesh believe he was killed to disrupt or defer the election and unleash violence and chaotic scenes. Their prime suspect, not surprisingly, is the Awami League which has been banned from taking part in the election. India is widely suspected to have given shelter to the killers—the rumour primarily based on New Delhi having given shelter to the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

There are other suspects too who, it is believed, do not want to election to be held on schedule. Even Md Yunus, it is being said, is not in favour of an early election. A section of the army and the ‘deep state’ too are being singled out for retaining their loyalty to the Awami League. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is also not being spared since Tariq Rahman, son of Begum Khaleda Zia, has made reconciliatory statements towards India from London. Rahman, due to return to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile on 25 December 2025, is expected to lead the party’s charge in the election even as Begum Zia is on a ventilator in a hospital in Dhaka.