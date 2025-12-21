Security beefed up across Kolkata amid Bangladesh unrest
Security has been tightened across the metropolis, with clear instructions issued for immediate action at the faintest hint of disturbance
As unrest simmers across the border in Bangladesh, Kolkata has moved swiftly to fortify its guard, determined to keep the embers of violence from crossing into the city. Security has been tightened across the metropolis, with clear instructions issued for immediate action at the faintest hint of disturbance.
Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma has sounded a firm warning to his force: the flames consuming parts of Bangladesh must not be allowed to touch Kolkata. The directive was delivered during the city police’s monthly crime meeting on Saturday, where intelligence inputs and the unfolding situation in the neighbouring country dominated discussions.
Police sources said the commissioner made it clear that any apprehension of unrest linked to developments in Bangladesh must be dealt with decisively and without delay. Enhanced surveillance has been ordered in sensitive pockets of the city, with particular emphasis on suburban police station areas, while intelligence-based monitoring has been intensified across Kolkata.
“The commissioner has instructed all police stations to remain on high alert and step up surveillance. Any sign of disturbance must be acted upon immediately, and sensitive zones must be placed under special watch,” a senior police source said.
The heightened alert follows a surge of violence in Bangladesh triggered by the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, 32. Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of Dhaka on Friday, torching several buildings, including premises housing two of the country’s leading newspapers, with staff reportedly trapped inside. The unrest followed earlier reports of a Hindu man being lynched, his body tied to a tree and set ablaze — a brutal episode that sent shockwaves across the region.
The security clampdown in Kolkata comes at a delicate moment, as the city enters its festive season with Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner. With night-long parties, crowded streets and heightened public movement expected, the police chief has instructed stations to maintain strict law and order and ensure robust security arrangements.
Special emphasis has been placed on the safety of women, with orders to keep a close watch to prevent incidents of molestation or indecent behaviour. Action against drunk driving has also been prioritised, with police directed to intensify checks and enforcement.
In addition, local police stations have been instructed to conduct regular searches and raids at hotels and guest houses as part of preventive measures.
Fire safety also figured prominently in the commissioner’s review, following a series of recent incidents in the city. Police stations have been asked to review licences of warehouses storing flammable materials and compile detailed information on such facilities within their jurisdictions. Any warehouse found violating safety norms, the commissioner said, must face swift and necessary action.
As Kolkata braces for festive celebrations amid regional uncertainty, the message from the city’s police leadership is unequivocal: vigilance will be unwavering, and peace will not be compromised.
With IANS inputs
