Security beefed up across Kolkata amid Bangladesh unrest

As unrest simmers across the border in Bangladesh, Kolkata has moved swiftly to fortify its guard, determined to keep the embers of violence from crossing into the city. Security has been tightened across the metropolis, with clear instructions issued for immediate action at the faintest hint of disturbance.

Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma has sounded a firm warning to his force: the flames consuming parts of Bangladesh must not be allowed to touch Kolkata. The directive was delivered during the city police’s monthly crime meeting on Saturday, where intelligence inputs and the unfolding situation in the neighbouring country dominated discussions.

Police sources said the commissioner made it clear that any apprehension of unrest linked to developments in Bangladesh must be dealt with decisively and without delay. Enhanced surveillance has been ordered in sensitive pockets of the city, with particular emphasis on suburban police station areas, while intelligence-based monitoring has been intensified across Kolkata.

“The commissioner has instructed all police stations to remain on high alert and step up surveillance. Any sign of disturbance must be acted upon immediately, and sensitive zones must be placed under special watch,” a senior police source said.