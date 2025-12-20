Bangladesh continues to grapple with violence, attacks on cultural heritage

Bangladesh remains engulfed in turmoil following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July uprising, who died from gunshot wounds on 12 December 2025. His death, occurring amidst escalating political tensions ahead of the scheduled national elections on 12 February 2026, has triggered widespread unrest across the country.

Hadi’s mortal remains were flown back on Friday night from Singapore where he was taken for treatment and laid to rest on Saturday, 20 December. Hundreds of thousands gathered in Dhaka to bid farewell to Hadi, who was laid to rest beside national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University Central Mosque. The government declared the day as a national day of mourning amid tight security around the parliament complex.

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, was present on the occasion. “Hadi, you will not fade. No one will forget you. You will stay with us for generations,” Yunus said in his tribute to the slain leader, adding that Hadi would continue to remain a source of inspiration.

After the funeral, a section of mourners were seen swarming towards the Jatiya Sansad building. They were pushed back by security forces deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, Dhaka continued to witness fresh incidents of violence. The violence appears to be concentrated around Dhaka and other urban centres. The rural areas have reported lesser incidents of violence. Cultural institutions, symbols of Bangladesh’s rich heritage and identity, have become primary targets.

Early on 20 December unknown assailants attacked and set fire to Chhayanot, one of Bangladesh’s most renowned cultural organisations dedicated to promoting Bengali music and traditions since 1961. The attack devastated 55 years’ worth of cultural archives and equipment, raising grave concerns about the safety of cultural and public institutions amid the unrest. Due to its historical and ongoing promotion of a strong, independent Bengali identity, Chhayanot is perceived as being aligned with the Awami League. However, the organisation has so far focused on cultural education and advocacy while maintaining a non-partisan profile.