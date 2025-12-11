What a Bangladesh without the Awami League spells for India

Bangladesh is due to elect its 350-member Jatiya Sansad (parliament) in February 2026 and two parties have emerged as frontrunners: the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami. The poll conducted by leading newspaper Prothom Aalo also indicates that ailing BNP leader Khaleda Zia and her son are the top two choices for the next prime minister.

A referendum on the July Charter — the political declaration based on the consensus of 30 political parties and the interim government over constitutional, electoral and administrative reforms — will also be held alongside the general election.

The possibility of a BNP- or Jamaat-led government in Bangladesh has introduced new anxieties among Indian and South Asian watchers and policymakers. A survey carried out by the US-based think tank International Republican Institute in September–October has 33 per cent of respondents saying they would ‘very likely’ vote for the BNP, while 29 per cent favoured the Jamaat. The survey also noted that 53 per cent of the respondents ‘liked’ Jamaat while 51 per cent favoured BNP. Only six per cent were for the NCP.

With the BNP retaining its edge. and the NCP and independents making up a third pole, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Awami League (AL) will have to sit it out. Banned from contesting elections or carrying out political activities, the party’s leader-in-exile Sheikh Hasina interestingly had seven per cent of poll respondents plumping for her as their next PM.

In this emerging scenario, by providing shelter to the deposed Hasina, Delhi has become a stakeholder, instead of an observer as in the past. Now, with the AL reportedly under pressure, the Government of India risks losing strategic and diplomatic leverage over its eastern neighbour at a time of deteriorating regional security and rising bilateral concerns.

Observers in Bangladesh say the ban on the AL has not generated public sympathy. On the contrary, public anger against the party’s activities over the past 15 years has eroded its political base.