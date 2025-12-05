MHA goofed up and deported Indian citizens to Bangladesh

Sunali Khatun’s father, a resident of Birbhum district of West Bengal, had filed a habeas corpus petition before the Calcutta High Court. An Indian citizen by birth, his family had lived for generations in the same village, he told the court. However, his pregnant daughter, her husband and their eight-year-old son were detained by Delhi Police in June, 2025 and accused them of being Bangladeshis.

Within three days, he claimed, they were forced to enter Bangladesh by the BSF. In Bangladesh they were arrested as intruders and sent to jail.

Calcutta High Court, after examining the matter and hearing the counsel of the union government, directed the union government to arrange for their repatriation from Bangladesh within four weeks. The court questioned the procedure followed by the police to determine citizenship and pointed out that no inquiry had been conducted.

When Sunali Khatun’s biological father happens to be an Indian citizen and had his name registered as a voter in the electoral rolls of 2002, the benchmark year for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, there was enough reason to suspect that Delhi Police had made a mistake, the court held.

A prayer for repatriation was filed by Sunali Khatun also in a court in Bangladesh. She prayed to be sent back to India to her family. While the court in Bangladesh accepted the prayer, released the five Indians on bail and directed Bangladesh government to coordinate with the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and make arrangements for their return, the Government of India was reluctant to accept that the woman was an Indian citizen.

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, told the Supreme Court this week that the woman and her husband had failed to produce any document as proof of their identity or citizenship. He also claimed that the Khatun and her companions had confessed to Delhi Police that they were Bangladeshi citizens.

The same plea was made before the Calcutta High Court by the union government. The high co aurt, however, ruled that confession to the police could be extracted by coercion and hence an inquiry was essential to determine citizenship.