SC allows pregnant woman, child to re-enter India on ‘humanitarian grounds’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the entry of a pregnant woman and her eight-year-old child into India on “humanitarian grounds”, months after they were allegedly pushed into Bangladesh by authorities.

A bench of Chief Justice S. Kant and Justice J. Bagchi directed the West Bengal government to take responsibility for the child and instructed the Chief Medical Officer of Birbhum to ensure all necessary medical assistance for the woman, Sunali Khatun, including free delivery care.

The bench recorded Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s submission that the Union government had agreed to allow Khatun and her child to enter India “without prejudice to any rights and contentions”, while keeping them under surveillance.

Centre challenges Calcutta High Court order

The court was hearing the Centre’s appeal against the 26 September order of the Calcutta High Court, which had quashed the deportation of Khatun and termed it “illegal”.

The Supreme Court said the woman and her child would eventually be taken back to Delhi, from where they were originally picked up before being deported.

However, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and S. Hegde, appearing for Khatun’s father, urged that she be taken instead to her home district Birbhum, where her family resides. They also pointed out that several other family members, including Khatun’s husband, remained stuck in Bangladesh and sought directions for their return.