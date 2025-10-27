Sunali repatriation: Centre moves Supreme Court against Calcutta High Court

However, the Centre and the Delhi Police have questioned the jurisdiction of the Calcutta High Court to hear the matter at all! Because apparently that is the justice and due process that matters here.

Additional solicitor general Asok Kumar Chakrabarti, appearing for the Union government, argued that two similar petitions were already pending before the Delhi High Court and that the petitioner, Bhodu Sheikh, had “suppressed material facts” while moving the Calcutta bench.

“The question is not merely of repatriation,” said a senior official familiar with the case. “It is about whether due legal process was followed — both in the deportation and in the high court’s intervention.”

For many observers, the case underscores a deeper moral dilemma — of how the machinery of the state often fails the poorest, even as the Constitution promises protection to all.

“Every authority has the right to seek relief from a higher forum,” said lawyer Raghunath Chakraborty, who represented Sunali’s family before the High Court. “But given the humanitarian aspect — a pregnant woman, two minor children and families torn apart — one hoped this would be resolved swiftly, with compassion.”

Now, as the Supreme Court takes up the case, it will have to balance the fine lines between legality and humanity, between administrative protocol and moral conscience.

At its heart, the Sunali Khatun case is more than a matter of borders — it is a test of how far the law will go to protect those who fall through its cracks.