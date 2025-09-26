TMC's Abhishek takes on Shah as Cal HC strikes down deportation of Bengalis to B'desh

In a judgment that could have far-reaching political implications, the Calcutta High Court on Friday struck down a detention and deportation order passed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi against six Bengali-speaking individuals, including a pregnant woman from West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The court directed the Central government to ensure their immediate repatriation, giving the families, branded “Bangladeshi migrants” by officials, a reprieve after months of uncertainty.

The high court declared the deportation order unlawful and instructed that the families be brought back without delay. It also dismissed the Centre’s plea for a temporary stay, ordering that Sonali Bibi, Sweety Bibi and four other members of the family, including three children, return to India within a month.

The judgment comes against the backdrop of long-standing allegations that Central agencies have unfairly targeted Bengali Muslims, labelling them as 'Bangladeshis' without due process. For Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the decision was vindication.

TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee seized on the development, calling it proof of what he described as a “cruel and systematic campaign of harassment aimed at Bengalis”. In a post on X, he declared: “This judgement lays bare a CRUEL and SYSTEMATIC campaign of harassment aimed at Bengalis by the Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars. We will hold the ones responsible to account, in courts, in public debate and at the polls. The people of Bengal will not tolerate XENOPHOBIA, HUMILIATION, or the POLITICS OF EXCLUSION.”