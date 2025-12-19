Indian security agencies have raised concerns over the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of last year’s Bangladesh student uprising, suggesting that the violence that followed may have been orchestrated to serve political ends and stoke anti-India sentiment.

Hadi’s murder sparked widespread unrest in Dhaka and Chattogram, with attacks reportedly targeting pro-India individuals, neutral media, Hindu communities, and properties linked to the ruling Awami League. Authorities note that the pattern of events points to two potential objectives: delaying elections and engineering anti-India sentiment.

Opinion polls indicate that the Jamaat-e-Islami is gaining ground against the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), though analysts believe that a properly conducted election would favour the BNP. Officials suggest that both the ISI-backed Jamaat and interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who supports the newly formed National Citizens Party (NCP), may benefit from postponing elections.

“The narrative being built is that elections cannot be safely held in Bangladesh,” an official said, adding that such messaging aligns with the ISI’s interests, allowing continued influence in the country.