Hadi murder may stoke anti-India sentiment, delay Bangladesh polls: security agencies
Stone pelting targeted the Indian Deputy High Commission in Chattogram, while radicals tried to march to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka
Indian security agencies have raised concerns over the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of last year’s Bangladesh student uprising, suggesting that the violence that followed may have been orchestrated to serve political ends and stoke anti-India sentiment.
Hadi’s murder sparked widespread unrest in Dhaka and Chattogram, with attacks reportedly targeting pro-India individuals, neutral media, Hindu communities, and properties linked to the ruling Awami League. Authorities note that the pattern of events points to two potential objectives: delaying elections and engineering anti-India sentiment.
Opinion polls indicate that the Jamaat-e-Islami is gaining ground against the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), though analysts believe that a properly conducted election would favour the BNP. Officials suggest that both the ISI-backed Jamaat and interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who supports the newly formed National Citizens Party (NCP), may benefit from postponing elections.
“The narrative being built is that elections cannot be safely held in Bangladesh,” an official said, adding that such messaging aligns with the ISI’s interests, allowing continued influence in the country.
Indian agencies have observed that attempts are being made to frame Hadi’s murder as the work of pro-India elements, despite Hadi’s openly anti-India stance. Officials warn that this could provoke widespread public anger and create opportunities for radical groups to incite further violence.
Reports from Chattogram included stone pelting at the Indian Deputy High Commission and official residences, while in Dhaka, radicals attempted to march to the Indian High Commission, breaking barricades and raising anti-India slogans before being contained by police.
Officials highlight that law enforcement inactivity in certain zones points to an institutional dimension in managing the unrest, further reinforcing concerns of a calculated campaign to portray India negatively.
“Trouble in Bangladesh is never just a local issue,” the official added. “New Delhi will have to respond as the narrative being built aims to create a false perception of India as the source of public anger, potentially affecting internal security.”
The agencies stress the need for close monitoring of the situation as Bangladesh faces a politically sensitive period with elections approaching, warning that managed chaos and misinformation could have broader implications for bilateral relations and regional stability.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines