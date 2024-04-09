Govt bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore to come up for auction on 12 April

The Finance Ministry on Monday, 8 April announced the sale of government bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore in three different categories that will be put up for auction by the RBI’s Mumbai Office on 12 April (Friday).

The bonds include 7.32 per cent Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore through price-based auction using price method, (ii) New Government Security 2039 worth Rs 10,000 crore through yield-based auction using multiple price method, and (iii) 7.30 per cent Government Security 2053 for an amount of Rs 9,000 crore through price based auction using multiple price method.

The government will have the option to retain additional subscriptions up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of these securities.

Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions in accordance with the scheme for non-competitive bidding facility in the auction of Government securities.