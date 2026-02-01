GST collections rise 6.2% to Rs 1,93,384 crore in January

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections surged to Rs 1,93,384 crore in January, marking a 6.2 per cent increase over the same month last year, according to official data released on Sunday.

Gross GST revenue for the month stood at Rs 1,82,094 crore, while net GST collections — after adjusting for input tax credits — reached Rs 1,70,719 crore, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year. On a year-to-date (April–January) basis, gross collections rose to Rs 18,43,423 crore, reflecting robust growth of 8.3 per cent, with net collections climbing to Rs 15,95,752 crore, a 6.8 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Breaking down the figures, domestic GST collections rose 4.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,41,132 crore, while import GST revenue remained strong at Rs 52,253 crore, up 10.1 per cent from January 2025. Meanwhile, the GST compensation cess, still in force as a transitional measure, fell to Rs 5,768 crore, down sharply from Rs 13,009 crore last year. Total refunds for January stood at Rs 22,665 crore, a slight 3.1 per cent decline year-on-year.