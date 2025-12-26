Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s response on plea to cut GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Union government to file a detailed response to a petition seeking a reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) on air purifiers in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikas Mahajan and Vinod Kumar granted the Centre 10 days to submit its reply and listed the matter for further hearing on 9 January.

During the proceedings, counsel for the Centre informed the court that meetings of the GST Council are required to be held physically and cannot be convened through video conferencing. Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Union government, sought time to place a comprehensive response on record.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Kapil Madan, which seeks directions to classify air purifiers as “medical devices” and bring them under the five per cent GST slab. At present, air purifiers attract a GST rate of 18 per cent.