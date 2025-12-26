Delhi environment minister urges vigilance as pollution may rise again
Manjinder Singh Sirsa warns residents to follow control measures amid approaching western disturbance despite lifting of GRAP 4 restrictions
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday urged residents to remain cautious and adhere to pollution-control measures, warning that air quality could deteriorate again due to an approaching western disturbance.
Speaking to the media, Sirsa said weather conditions are expected to turn unfavourable over the next few days, increasing the likelihood of dense haze and fog, which could worsen pollution levels in the city.
“According to the weather department and past data, the impact of the western disturbance will be visible in Delhi in the next couple of days. The weather will deteriorate again and there is a strong possibility of heavy haze,” he said.
Despite the temporary relaxation of GRAP 4 restrictions and the withdrawal of the 50 per cent work-from-home norm, the minister urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and not to use vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.
Sirsa also emphasised the role of community participation in tackling pollution, appealing to citizens not to burn garbage or light fires at night, noting that biomass burning contributes significantly to poor air quality.
“Even though the clear weather over the past couple of days has improved air quality, it may not last. We all need to work together to keep Delhi’s air clean,” he said, warning that fog could turn into smog if conditions worsen.
On the issue of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards, Sirsa said while it would be preferable to avoid such vehicles, they are currently allowed to enter Delhi following the lifting of GRAP 4 restrictions.
With PTI inputs