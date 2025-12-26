Delhi environment minister urges vigilance as pollution may rise again

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday urged residents to remain cautious and adhere to pollution-control measures, warning that air quality could deteriorate again due to an approaching western disturbance.

Speaking to the media, Sirsa said weather conditions are expected to turn unfavourable over the next few days, increasing the likelihood of dense haze and fog, which could worsen pollution levels in the city.

“According to the weather department and past data, the impact of the western disturbance will be visible in Delhi in the next couple of days. The weather will deteriorate again and there is a strong possibility of heavy haze,” he said.