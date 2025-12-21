Delhi air pollution: AQI nears severe as smog and cold grip the city

A heavy pall of smog descended upon Delhi on Sunday, turning the city’s skyline into a hazy blur and sending air pollution levels perilously close to the “severe” category. Dense fog, plunging temperatures, and the suffocating haze cast a somber shroud over northern India, raising alarm for residents, particularly the young, the elderly, and those with respiratory vulnerabilities.

Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System, operated by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, revealed the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) had climbed steadily through the day, touching a hazardous 410 by 11 pm — officially breaching the “severe” threshold. Overnight, there was a slight reprieve, but by early Sunday morning, the AQI remained at a troubling 396, hovering near the critical danger zone.

Several areas bore the brunt of the choking haze. Chandni Chowk (455), Wazirpur (449), Rohini (444), Jahangirpuri (444), Anand Vihar (438), and Mundka (436) all reported AQI readings firmly within the “severe” range, blanketing neighborhoods in a toxic, almost tangible fog.