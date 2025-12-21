Delhi air pollution: AQI nears severe as smog and cold grip the city
IMD warns of dense fog in Delhi, UP, Haryana, and Chandigarh, issuing orange alerts for travel disruptions
A heavy pall of smog descended upon Delhi on Sunday, turning the city’s skyline into a hazy blur and sending air pollution levels perilously close to the “severe” category. Dense fog, plunging temperatures, and the suffocating haze cast a somber shroud over northern India, raising alarm for residents, particularly the young, the elderly, and those with respiratory vulnerabilities.
Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System, operated by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, revealed the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) had climbed steadily through the day, touching a hazardous 410 by 11 pm — officially breaching the “severe” threshold. Overnight, there was a slight reprieve, but by early Sunday morning, the AQI remained at a troubling 396, hovering near the critical danger zone.
Several areas bore the brunt of the choking haze. Chandni Chowk (455), Wazirpur (449), Rohini (444), Jahangirpuri (444), Anand Vihar (438), and Mundka (436) all reported AQI readings firmly within the “severe” range, blanketing neighborhoods in a toxic, almost tangible fog.
The deteriorating air quality coincided with unforgiving winter weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of dense to very dense fog across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, issuing orange alerts and cautioning residents about potential disruptions to road, rail, and air travel. The mercury struggled to rise, with daytime temperatures hovering around a chilly 17°C and nightfall dipping to 8°C, intensifying discomfort under the haze.
Experts said the spike was driven by a combination of stagnant winds and a temperature inversion, which traps pollutants close to the ground, turning the city into an atmospheric bowl of smog.
As winter tightens its grip, Delhi’s recurring battles with hazardous air serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable solutions to reclaim the city’s skies. For now, the capital remains enveloped in a choking embrace, with each breath a reminder of the invisible peril lingering overhead.
With IANS inputs
