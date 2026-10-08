GST council scraps arrest power of tax officials, approves faster refunds: FM

GST Council recommends removing arrest powers and raising prosecution threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

General penalty proposed to be cut from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000, with faster refunds and faceless assessments also on agenda.

No GST rates changed at council’s 57th meeting.

The GST council on Thursday, 8 October recommended removing the arrest powers of tax officials and raising the threshold for prosecution fivefold, from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore, while proposing faster and largely automated refunds for taxpayers.

Announcing the decisions taken at the council’s 57th meeting in New Delhi, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the general penalty, applicable where no specific penalty is prescribed, would be reduced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000.

The proposed changes are scheduled to be implemented from 1 April 2027.

The council also recommended that taxpayers who file returns late, make mistakes or delay payments should face recovery proceedings, interest and proportionate penalties, without any additional punitive action.

Another key recommendation was to extend refunds under the inverted duty structure to input services. The change will apply to input tax credit availed on or after 1 November 2026, Sitharaman said.