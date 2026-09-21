GST rate-cut gains eroded by ‘galloping’ inflation: Cong

Congress says inflation has eroded much of the benefit from GST rate cuts.

Jairam Ramesh says consumption gains have been mixed across sectors.

He says weak consumption, private investment and real wages remain concerns.

The Congress on Monday claimed that rising commodity prices have eroded much of the benefit from GST rate cuts introduced last year, with prices of several consumer products moving back towards pre-reduction levels.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which said that higher prices of food, consumer goods and automobiles had eaten into the gains from GST rationalisation a year after its implementation.

“The GST rate cuts in September 2025 were proclaimed to be game changers. They had, of course, been long overdue - but to boast of them as magic wands was hyperbole,” Ramesh said on X.

He said the impact on consumption had been mixed, with automobile sales benefiting while apparel sales had not seen a comparable boost.

“Now comes evidence that the effect of GST rate cuts on various commodities is being neutralised by ‘galloping inflation’,” Ramesh said.

He claimed that prices of several consumer goods had returned close to their pre-GST cut levels within a year without a meaningful increase in consumption.