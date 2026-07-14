‘When will PM Modi speak about people’s pain?’: Congress on inflation spike

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Centre over rising inflation after retail price growth accelerated to a 17-month high in June, alleging that soaring prices have strained household budgets and increased the financial burden on ordinary families.

The attack came a day after official data showed that retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time under the revised CPI series introduced in January with 2024 as the base year.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP-led government of failing to shield people from rising prices and unemployment.

Claiming that inflation had steadily eroded household finances over the past 12 years, Ramesh said the latest figures reflected the pressure faced by ordinary families. He also noted that retail inflation in rural India stood at 4.74 per cent, higher than the national average.