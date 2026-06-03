All eyes on RBI as policymakers weigh inflation risks and growth outlook

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting commenced on Wednesday, with financial markets widely expecting the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged despite mounting concerns over inflationary pressures arising from higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

The six-member committee will deliberate on inflation trends, economic growth prospects and liquidity conditions before governor Sanjay Malhotra announces the policy decision on 5 June.

The meeting comes at a time when policymakers are navigating a challenging external environment marked by elevated energy prices, volatility in global markets and uncertainty stemming from developments in West Asia. While these factors have raised concerns about inflation, economists and market participants largely believe the RBI will refrain from tightening monetary policy for now.

At its previous policy review in April 2026, the central bank maintained the repo rate at 5.25 per cent and retained its neutral policy stance. Since then, rising crude oil prices, pressure on the rupee and geopolitical developments have prompted fresh debate over the future direction of monetary policy.

According to Shishir Baijal, International Partner, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, the central bank is expected to prioritise growth support while remaining vigilant about inflation.

He noted that much of the current inflationary pressure is being driven by supply-side factors, including elevated crude prices, geopolitical disruptions and climate-related uncertainties, areas where monetary policy has limited influence.