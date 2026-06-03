All eyes on RBI as policymakers weigh inflation risks and growth outlook
Rising crude oil prices, pressure on rupee and geopolitical developments have prompted fresh debate over the future direction of monetary policy
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting commenced on Wednesday, with financial markets widely expecting the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged despite mounting concerns over inflationary pressures arising from higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions.
The six-member committee will deliberate on inflation trends, economic growth prospects and liquidity conditions before governor Sanjay Malhotra announces the policy decision on 5 June.
The meeting comes at a time when policymakers are navigating a challenging external environment marked by elevated energy prices, volatility in global markets and uncertainty stemming from developments in West Asia. While these factors have raised concerns about inflation, economists and market participants largely believe the RBI will refrain from tightening monetary policy for now.
At its previous policy review in April 2026, the central bank maintained the repo rate at 5.25 per cent and retained its neutral policy stance. Since then, rising crude oil prices, pressure on the rupee and geopolitical developments have prompted fresh debate over the future direction of monetary policy.
According to Shishir Baijal, International Partner, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, the central bank is expected to prioritise growth support while remaining vigilant about inflation.
He noted that much of the current inflationary pressure is being driven by supply-side factors, including elevated crude prices, geopolitical disruptions and climate-related uncertainties, areas where monetary policy has limited influence.
In such circumstances, a rate hike could weigh on economic growth without significantly easing inflationary pressures, he said.
A similar view was expressed by Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, who expects the RBI to maintain the status quo and continue monitoring evolving risks.
According to Garg, recent increases in fuel prices, weakness in the rupee and global uncertainties have contributed to inflation concerns, but the pressures remain largely supply-driven. As a result, the central bank is likely to adopt a cautious approach rather than respond with immediate policy tightening.
For borrowers, a decision to leave the repo rate unchanged would mean continued stability in lending rates and equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on home loans, personal loans and other forms of credit. Businesses would also benefit from predictable borrowing costs at a time when investment sentiment remains sensitive to global developments.
Investors, meanwhile, are expected to focus less on the rate decision itself and more on the central bank's assessment of inflation, liquidity conditions, currency movements and external risks. Any signals regarding the future policy path could influence expectations across equity, bond and currency markets.
Market participants will therefore closely scrutinise Governor Malhotra's commentary on Friday for clues about how the RBI intends to balance inflation management with growth support in the months ahead.
The outcome of the MPC meeting is expected to provide a clearer indication of the central bank's assessment of economic conditions and the risks shaping India's monetary policy outlook for the remainder of the year.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines