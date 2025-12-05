RBI does not target rupee level, says governor Malhotra as currency nears 90

Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday reiterated that the central bank does not seek to defend or maintain any particular level of the rupee, even as the domestic currency hovers close to the 90 mark against the US dollar.

Addressing the media after the bi-monthly monetary policy review, Malhotra said the exchange rate is essentially market-driven. “We don’t target any price levels or any bands. We allow the markets to determine the prices. We believe that markets, especially in the long run, are very efficient. It is a very deep market,” he noted.

He acknowledged recent movements in the foreign exchange market, but stressed that the RBI’s role was limited to smoothing undue swings. “Fluctuations keep taking place. Our effort is always to reduce any abnormal or excessive volatility. That is what we will continue to endeavour,” he said.