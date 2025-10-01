RBI holds repo rate at 5.5 pc, eases prudential norms, confirms UPI will stay free

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on 1 October, Wednesday, left the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent with a neutral stance, marking its second consecutive pause after three rate cuts earlier this year. The decision was unanimous and announced by governor Sanjay Malhotra as the central bank unveiled its fourth bi-monthly policy review of FY26.

While keeping borrowing costs steady, the RBI moved to support credit growth through prudential easing, which involves relaxing regulatory norms that govern how much capital banks must set aside for lending. The measures include lowering risk weights and easing liquidity coverage requirements, which will enable banks to lend more freely to businesses and households.

Malhotra stressed that this step was meant to balance financial stability with growth. “No rate cut does not mean no support,” he said, signalling that the central bank remains growth-friendly even as it awaits the cumulative impact of its earlier rate reductions.