India records highest FPI outflows in Asia amid valuation concerns and scarred relations with US

“The recent tariff measures introduced by the US government have added to investor anxiety, as they threaten to disrupt trade flows and dampen growth prospects for India’s key sectors,” Dr Vijayakumar said in his interview with the Economic Times.

This development has made foreign investors more cautious, prompting a reassessment of India’s risk-reward profile relative to other emerging markets.

Adding to the pressure is the subdued earnings growth reported by many Indian companies, which contrasts sharply with the high valuations the markets currently trade at. Such a mismatch creates uncertainty about future returns and discourages further FPI inflows.

Dr Vijayakumar also highlighted the pattern of FPI behaviour over 2025, noting that foreign investors were sellers in the first quarter, turned buyers in the second, only to resume selling in the third quarter.

“This seesaw movement reflects the prevailing uncertainty and volatility in investor sentiment,” he said, “with concerns over domestic and international policy developments continually shaping the flow of funds.”