Indian stock market remains world's priciest despite recent correction

Despite a recent market correction, India's benchmark index, the Nifty, continues to trade at around 20 times FY 24 earnings, retaining its status as the most expensive market in the world, according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. As Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) extend their selling spree into September, concerns about elevated valuations and attractive US bond yields dominate market sentiment.

FPIs, or Foreign Portfolio Investors, are institutional or individual investors from foreign countries who invest in financial assets within a different country, such as stocks, bonds, and other securities. FPIs play a significant role in global financial markets and can have a substantial impact on the host country's economy. FPI selling can indicate a combination of factors, including market sentiment, economic and political conditions, currency risks, global trends, and specific portfolio strategies. It's essential to analyze the context and underlying reasons for FPI selling to understand its implications for a particular market.

FPI selling, which commenced earlier this month, has persisted through the week ended 22 September, with foreign investors turning sellers in eleven out of 15 trading days in September. Data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) reveals that FPIs have offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 10,164 crore this month, encompassing bulk deals and primary market investments. In the cash market, FII selling has amounted to Rs 18,260 crore thus far in September. The FPI pullout is primarily due to rising US interest rates, recessionary fears, and overvalued domestic stocks.